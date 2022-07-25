Sour Pineapple, which merges the genetics of two beloved, Sativa-dominant strains, Sour Diesel and Pineapple Kush. Sour Pineapple is a Sativa-dominant hybrid (Sativa/Indica ratio of roughly 70:30) that is known to be an effective treatment for anxiety, everyday stress, and nausea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.