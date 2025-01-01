We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Noble Farms OR
Small-Batch Craft Cannabis, Exotic Genetics
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
57 products
Flower
Grape Juice
by Noble Farms OR
THC 24.41%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
Life Coach
by Noble Farms OR
3.8
(
4
)
Flower
Royal Wedding
by Noble Farms OR
THC 29.1%
CBD 0.08%
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Blast Chiller
by Noble Farms OR
THC 28.89%
CBD 0.08%
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Roasted Garlic Margy
by Noble Farms OR
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Pugs Breath
by Noble Farms OR
THC 20%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Marshmellow OG
by Noble Farms OR
THC 24.57%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Willies Kush Cake
by Noble Farms OR
THC 28.13%
CBD 0.08%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Peanut Butter Pie
by Noble Farms OR
THC 24.86%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Wedding Crasher
by Noble Farms OR
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Tire Fire OG
by Noble Farms OR
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Pineapple
by Noble Farms OR
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Black Cobra
by Noble Farms OR
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
G33
by Noble Farms OR
THC 26.19%
CBD 0.08%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Rainmaker
by Noble Farms OR
Flower
Sunburn
by Noble Farms OR
THC 23.1%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
Platinum Cookies Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Noble Farms OR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Platinum Cookies
by Noble Farms OR
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Pie
by Noble Farms OR
THC 24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Meyers Lemon
by Noble Farms OR
THC 25.23%
CBD 0%
Flower
Orange Apricot
by Noble Farms OR
THC 22.6%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Grape Dosi #4
by Noble Farms OR
Flower
Wedding Crasher #2
by Noble Farms OR
Flower
VVS Chem
by Noble Farms OR
