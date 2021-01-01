About this product

Noble’s Hemp oil tincture is created from organically grown Hemp plants from the local farmer’s fields of Colorado known for its diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and the Rocky Mountains. Our premium hemp extracts are combined with organic coconut MCT oil, one of natures most power fuel sources, and a subtle peppermint undertone that adds a familiar freshness to the taste. We then send each batch of oils to a lab to be rigorous tests to make sure it is free of pesticides, herbicides, fungi, mold, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. Each batch is marked with its assigned batch number and date of creation.