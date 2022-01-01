All NODE Pods are made from licensed and ethically-sourced ingredients. Each pod is lab tested in full compliance with CA Board of Cannabis regulation. All terpene ingredients are natural and safe for you. NODE uses medical grade parts and incorporates a ceramic coil heating element to ensure you get the best experience. All

Pods Capacity are 1.0 Gram and are sold separately from the Node Vaporizer Battery Device.



NODE pods are Lab tested and are certified to be safe for consumption.