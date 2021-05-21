About this product
All NODE Pods are made from licensed and ethically-sourced ingredients. Each pod is lab tested in full compliance with CA Board of Cannabis regulation. All terpene ingredients are natural and safe for you. NODE uses medical grade parts and incorporates a ceramic coil heating element to ensure you get the best experience. All
Pods Capacity are 1.0 Gram and are sold separately from the Node Vaporizer Battery Device.
NODE pods are Lab tested and are certified to be safe for consumption.
Pods Capacity are 1.0 Gram and are sold separately from the Node Vaporizer Battery Device.
NODE pods are Lab tested and are certified to be safe for consumption.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NODE Vaporizer
NODE vaporizer is a powerful inhale vapor device designed for reliability, sleekness, & engineered for flavor experience. NODE Vaporizer is a closed pod vape system that combines lab tested cannabis distillate with natural terpenes for an immersive cannabis vaping experience.