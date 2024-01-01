We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Nokhu Labs
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
7 products
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
by Nokhu Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Fire OG Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll 1g
by Nokhu Labs
THC 29.54%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Lilac Diesel Caviar Blunt Pre-Roll
by Nokhu Labs
THC 33.11%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Member Berry Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll
by Nokhu Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mandarin Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Nokhu Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Glueball Bubble Hash Infused Pre-Roll
by Nokhu Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Crescendo #11
by Nokhu Labs
THC 26.66%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Nokhu Labs
Catalog
Cannabis