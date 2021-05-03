About this strain
Afternoon Delight, also known as "Afternoon Delite," is a hybrid marijuana strain created by Colorado Seed Inc. Noted for its small, dense nuggets and an aroma of pine and pungent terpenes, Afternoon Delight is described as an indica-dominant hybrid with a hazy aura that engulfs the mind and body. But indulge with caution, as this hybrid has also been known for its potency. Afternoon Delight is often hard to track down, so don't miss an opportunity to try this strain if you can get your hands on it.
Afternoon Delight effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
45% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.