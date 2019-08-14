About this product
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
Animal Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
9% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.