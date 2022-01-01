An indica-dominant hybrid, Apple Mintz has many possible origins. It could be one of three crosses: Sour Diesel and Pure Kush, Blue Sherbet and Zkittlez, or Apple Fritter and Sherbet.



Sherbet being a common possible parent could be the reason why Apple Mintz has such a sweet and creamy taste as well as affecting its indica-leaning profile. There’s no wonder it is one of the strains on the tip of any rapper or Oregonian’s tongue— a favorite by both groups of people. With THC levels averaging 20-23%, this strain which is sometimes referred to as “Big Apple” can relieve pain and uplift your mood.