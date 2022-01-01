About this product
An indica-dominant hybrid, Apple Mintz has many possible origins. It could be one of three crosses: Sour Diesel and Pure Kush, Blue Sherbet and Zkittlez, or Apple Fritter and Sherbet.
Sherbet being a common possible parent could be the reason why Apple Mintz has such a sweet and creamy taste as well as affecting its indica-leaning profile. There’s no wonder it is one of the strains on the tip of any rapper or Oregonian’s tongue— a favorite by both groups of people. With THC levels averaging 20-23%, this strain which is sometimes referred to as “Big Apple” can relieve pain and uplift your mood.
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.