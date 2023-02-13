Banana Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the insanely delicious Banana OG X Cheesecake strains. This bud is infamous among users for its insanely delicious flavor. The aroma is just as intoxicating, with hints of sweet earth accented by fresh bananas and cream. The high comes on with a creeping effect a few minutes after you toke, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that leaves you tingly and giggly. As these effects grow, you’ll start to feel a building sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body, lulling you into a slightly sedative state that won’t weigh you down if you decide to get up and get moving

Show more