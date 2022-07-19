Banana Cake is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the insanely delicious Banana OG X Cheesecake strains. This bud is infamous among users for its insanely delicious flavor. The aroma is just as intoxicating, with hints of sweet earth accented by fresh bananas and cream. The high comes on with a creeping effect a few minutes after you toke, filling you with a lifted sense of euphoria that leaves you tingly and giggly. As these effects grow, you’ll start to feel a building sense of relaxation that fills both mind and body, lulling you into a slightly sedative state that won’t weigh you down if you decide to get up and get moving
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN
404R-00196
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.