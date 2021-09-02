Fall 97 x Phishhead Kush. If listening to an instrumental Phish song (like this strain's namesake) and melting into your couch sounds like an ideal way to spend the evening, let us introduce you to Black Eyed Katy. The medley of sweet and spicy aromas, plus the unmistakable hints of kush, make this potent strain a favorite for those looking for an ultra-relaxing, happy high.