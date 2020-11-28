About this product
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents. Its definitely an all-around winner - Ethos has it down!
About this strain
Crescendo is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo. If you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.