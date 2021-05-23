About this strain
Dark Matter is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Dark Matter - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
28% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.