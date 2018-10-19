About this strain
Dosidos effects
Reported by real people like you
883 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN
