Dog Patch is an Indica dominant cultivar with a skunky, earthy and fuel terpene profile. This cultivar is known to deliver a strong, sedative experience that is great for the end of the night. This is an exciting new strain hitting recreational markets around the country.



Species: Hybrid

Breeder: Lucky Dog Seed Co.

Genetics: Chemdog 91 BX2 X Chemdog D

Flavor Profile: Fuel, Sweet