About this product
Gelatti Cake is a sativa-dominant cross of Gelato x Biscotti with β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, and β-Myrcene as its dominant terpenes. With anti-inflammatory and mild euphoric effects, Gelatti Cake is a suitable cultivar for sufferers of anxiety, depression, and acute pain. It has a smooth, sweet cream flavor with notes of citrus and hops.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.