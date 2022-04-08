Hybrid (Sativa) | Ghost OG x 707 Chemdawg | Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene



Taste leans towards a sweet but lime-like flavor. Reviewers have noted that this strain usually produces a body high that reduces pain and inflammation with a light cerebral high that simply calms stressful thinking. Reviewers have tried this strain for arthritis, headaches, migraines and even spinal discomfort. This sativa-dominant strain might induce both hunger and sedation so be prepared with snacks nearby and a comfy place to either lounge or fall asleep.