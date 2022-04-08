About this product
Hybrid (Sativa) | Ghost OG x 707 Chemdawg | Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Taste leans towards a sweet but lime-like flavor. Reviewers have noted that this strain usually produces a body high that reduces pain and inflammation with a light cerebral high that simply calms stressful thinking. Reviewers have tried this strain for arthritis, headaches, migraines and even spinal discomfort. This sativa-dominant strain might induce both hunger and sedation so be prepared with snacks nearby and a comfy place to either lounge or fall asleep.
Taste leans towards a sweet but lime-like flavor. Reviewers have noted that this strain usually produces a body high that reduces pain and inflammation with a light cerebral high that simply calms stressful thinking. Reviewers have tried this strain for arthritis, headaches, migraines and even spinal discomfort. This sativa-dominant strain might induce both hunger and sedation so be prepared with snacks nearby and a comfy place to either lounge or fall asleep.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.