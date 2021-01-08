About this product
Gorilla Cake is a strain that was most likely bred by crossing the famed Original Glue with Wedding Cake. The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
About this strain
Gorilla Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.