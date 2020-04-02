About this product
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones. Known for its super delicious flavor and long-lasting high, Grape Cake is the perfect bud for any indica lover who needs a little power behind their medicine. This bud has a super sweet and fruity grape flavor with a lightly spicy and savory cherry diesel exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a deep pungent berry overtone that intensifies the more that you toke. The Grape Cake high settles in slowly after your first toke or two, taking on the mind before spreading to the body with a high level of potency.
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.