Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones. Known for its super delicious flavor and long-lasting high, Grape Cake is the perfect bud for any indica lover who needs a little power behind their medicine. This bud has a super sweet and fruity grape flavor with a lightly spicy and savory cherry diesel exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with a deep pungent berry overtone that intensifies the more that you toke. The Grape Cake high settles in slowly after your first toke or two, taking on the mind before spreading to the body with a high level of potency.