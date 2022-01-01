Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts™ quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.



Nomad Extracts™ Wax comes in a wide variety of consistencies including crumble, sugar, budder & honeycomb.



