A perfect combination of both Cherry Storm & JMO.



Cherry Storm = Cherry Blizzard x Riff Tree



JMO, also known as Garlic Jelly, is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its heady and hazy high. It is a cross of Garlic Mushroom Onion Cookies (GMO) and Jelly Breath, The buds of JMO are light green, spade shaped and dripping in gold crystal trichomes. Its tips has just a dash of purple while patches of amber pistils blend beautifully with the trichomes and add to the golden glow of JMO.



JMO has a complex blended aroma of fruit and flowers that is combined with a more sharp, spicy, and traditional kush overtone. If you enjoy a strain that has a dynamic array of flavor then JMO is definitely a must try. When smoked or vaped, its flavor follows its complex aroma profile with it being sweet and hashy, with notes of gas, fruit and spice.



