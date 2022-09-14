About this product
A perfect combination of both Cherry Storm & JMO.
Cherry Storm = Cherry Blizzard x Riff Tree
JMO, also known as Garlic Jelly, is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its heady and hazy high. It is a cross of Garlic Mushroom Onion Cookies (GMO) and Jelly Breath, The buds of JMO are light green, spade shaped and dripping in gold crystal trichomes. Its tips has just a dash of purple while patches of amber pistils blend beautifully with the trichomes and add to the golden glow of JMO.
JMO has a complex blended aroma of fruit and flowers that is combined with a more sharp, spicy, and traditional kush overtone. If you enjoy a strain that has a dynamic array of flavor then JMO is definitely a must try. When smoked or vaped, its flavor follows its complex aroma profile with it being sweet and hashy, with notes of gas, fruit and spice.
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
State License(s)
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN
