About this product
Clone Only Series from Freeworld Genetics. An awesome combination of both Tropicana Cookies x Krishna Kush. Completely purple buds very similar to Trop Cookies but with stronger stems and better branching and yield. Unique blend of citrus and exotic lavender notes on the nose contributing to a strong and bold flavor. Calming and beautiful user experience.
About this brand
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.