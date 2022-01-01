Blueberry Limone x Krishna. Beautiful large buds on strong vigorous stems with a loud sweet blueberry nose. Chunky and resilient. Great for outdoor production. Smooth grounded stone with nice sustain. One of the best smelling LTD's that we have cultivated. A Beautifully tropical, passion fruit, or fruit punch like nose that is amazing right out of the container. You can smell and distinctively point out most of the prominent terps. The pinene is very apparent upon grinding and there is a pungent aroma of leafy greens, mint, and basil from the Ocimene