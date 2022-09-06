About this product
Lemonnade, also known as "The Original Lemonnade" or simply "Lemonade," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze. Lemonade tastes and smells just like freshly squeezed lemons. This strain is ideal for wake and bake enthusiasts, as Lemonade tends to make consumers feel energetic and motivated. Medical patients pick this theraputic strain for its ability to relieve anxiety, inflammation and cramping. Bred by Growing Passion, this strain produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that look beautiful against the buds light green coloration.
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
