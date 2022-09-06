Lemonnade, also known as "The Original Lemonnade" or simply "Lemonade," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon OG and Gorilla Haze. Lemonade tastes and smells just like freshly squeezed lemons. This strain is ideal for wake and bake enthusiasts, as Lemonade tends to make consumers feel energetic and motivated. Medical patients pick this theraputic strain for its ability to relieve anxiety, inflammation and cramping. Bred by Growing Passion, this strain produces dense, resinous buds with soft orange hairs that look beautiful against the buds light green coloration.