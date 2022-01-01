About this product
Mission OG Wax, 1g by Nomad Extracts
Mission Kush by View Askew Farms is a powerful West Coast herb grown near the banks of the Columbia River. Bred from Silver Surfer and Haze, Mission Kush holds on to the earthy and herbaceous terpenes of its predecessors. The complementary effects of this sativa-dominant strain set in quickly, imbuing the consumer with a strong, positive focus that promotes productivity, long conversations, and mood elevation. Utilize Mission Kush to curb depression and mental fatigue while enhancing mood and productivity.
Mission Kush by View Askew Farms is a powerful West Coast herb grown near the banks of the Columbia River. Bred from Silver Surfer and Haze, Mission Kush holds on to the earthy and herbaceous terpenes of its predecessors. The complementary effects of this sativa-dominant strain set in quickly, imbuing the consumer with a strong, positive focus that promotes productivity, long conversations, and mood elevation. Utilize Mission Kush to curb depression and mental fatigue while enhancing mood and productivity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.