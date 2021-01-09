Nitro, or Nitro Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gas Mask and Animal Cookies. This pungent strain is known to provide uplifting and relaxing effects. Nitro Cookies features gassy and earthy flavors with just a hint of sweetness. This strain produces frosty nugs that are dense, dark green, and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and depression. Nitro Cookies has a flowering time of 8 weeks.