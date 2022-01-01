About this product
What happens when you dunk Girl Scout Cookies into Orange Juice Kush? You get the lip-smacking citrus delight of Orange Cookie Kush, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid with an addictive flavor profile, a prolonged mellow buzz, and a whole batch of medical benefits. These super dense nugs have a distinctive tangerine taste that blends with a juicy sour earthiness on the exhale, making it almost impossible to resist going back for seconds. Thankfully, Orange Cookie Kush’s relatively mild effects — which keep the mind tingly but lucid and soothe the body while easing stress, depression, and muscle spasms — tolerate double-dipping without the risk of an overwhelming high.
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.