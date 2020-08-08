About this product
Orange Peel is a focused, indica-dominant strain from Franchise Genetics that crosses GSC with Orange Juice. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye, with big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves, and its pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. This specific batch is from Bloom County, some of the finest indoor cultivation in Colorado.
Orange Peel is a focused, indica-dominant strain from Franchise Genetics that crosses GSC with Orange Juice. Orange Peel is entrancing to the human eye, with big spiky buds that show off kelly green colored leaves, and its pistils are short in stature and produce a bright orange hue. Orange Peel has an aroma of peppery blood orange and it relays a citrusy sweet smoke. This strain has high amounts of caryophyllene and is a mood-booster that will bring relaxation. We suggest pairing it with a night at home and comedy sitcom reruns!
Orange Peel effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.