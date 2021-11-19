About this product
Punch Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Thin Mints X Purple Punch strains. Named for its celebrity heritage, this bud packs a solid punch of head-spinning full-bodied effects that will lift the spirits while numbing the body. The high comes on fast and hard, slamming into the brain with a heavily lifted sense of unfocused and heady euphoria. You'll find your mood and your spirits reaching new heights as they soar higher and higher. A relaxing body buzz comes next, working its way through your limbs and leaving you feeling heavily sedated and ready to just kick back and relax in warming nothingness. Combined with its high 14-24% average THC level, these effects make Punch Mints a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, insomnia and appetite loss or nausea.
About this strain
Punch Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
75% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.