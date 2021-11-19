Punch Mints is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Thin Mints X Purple Punch strains. Named for its celebrity heritage, this bud packs a solid punch of head-spinning full-bodied effects that will lift the spirits while numbing the body. The high comes on fast and hard, slamming into the brain with a heavily lifted sense of unfocused and heady euphoria. You'll find your mood and your spirits reaching new heights as they soar higher and higher. A relaxing body buzz comes next, working its way through your limbs and leaving you feeling heavily sedated and ready to just kick back and relax in warming nothingness. Combined with its high 14-24% average THC level, these effects make Punch Mints a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic pain, muscle spasms or cramps, insomnia and appetite loss or nausea.