Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
