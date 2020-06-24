About this product
Red Headed Stranger, also known as "RHS," is an energizing sativa marijuana strain named in homage to the 1975 album by Willie Nelson. A cross between Tom Hill’s Haze and William’s Wonder, Red Headed Stranger offers a jolt of cerebral vigor that fuels creativity and focus. True to its Haze heritage, Red Headed Stranger takes on a sharp spicy aroma with subtle herbal notes.
About this strain
Red Headed Stranger effects
Reported by real people like you
183 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.