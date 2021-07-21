Sherb Breath, also known as “Sherb’s Breath,” is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mendo Breath with Sunset Sherbet. Consumers who have smoked Sherb Breath tell us it provides a calming high, indicating this strain may lean towards the indica end of the effects spectrum. In terms of flavor, Sherb Breath is fruity and may remind you of tropical punch. This strain features a THC content of 21%, and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in Sherb Breath is limonene. The secondary terpenes are caryophyllene and pinene. Sherb Breath flowers into densely packed nugs with white and light green foliage and many bright orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by ThugPug Genetics. According to growers, Sherb Breath has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks.