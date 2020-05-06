About this product
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
About this strain
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
Sherbacio effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
88% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
82% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
64% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.