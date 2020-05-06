Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.