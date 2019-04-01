About this strain
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Silver Mountain crosses Super Silver Haze with Appalachia to produce silvery white buds with long orange hairs. Silver Mountain creates a hazy, melon, citrus, and fuel aroma profile that will make your mouth water.
Silver Mountain effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
83% of people report feeling focused
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.