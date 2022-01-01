About this product
Sour Pie is a cross between Cherry Pie and Sour Diesel. It is a hybrid cannabis strain, featuring both Indica and Sativa effects, although it is Indica dominant. This relaxing blend will leave users feeling relaxed and euphoric, with an enjoyable boost in overall happiness. This wax is excellent in both terpene profile and effects!
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.