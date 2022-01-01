Spunday, grown by Indico Colorado on behalf of Willie's Reserve, is a cross of two heavy hitters: Sundae Driver and Betty White. It has wicked bag appeal with buds that hold orange, green, and purple colors. According to Willie's, Smoking Spunday will present you with an intense, yet smooth body and head high that will leave you ready to relax and unwind. The strain is great for both beginners and advanced consumers.