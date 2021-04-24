About this product
Sunset MAC (Sunset x Miracle Alien Cookies) is a cross between Alien Cookies and the hefty hybrid combo of Columbian x Starfighter and some Sunset Sherbet! This strain, by Capulator, won 2nd place at the King Canna Cup for Best Indica Flower. It has a strong berry flavor with earthy tones.
Sunset MAC effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
13% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.