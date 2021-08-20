About this product
Hybrid. Tangie x Dosidos #13
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts™ quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
Tangie Dos effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nomad Extracts
