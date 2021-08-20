Tangidos, also known as “Tangi-Dos” or “Tangidos #13,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Tangie X Do-Si-Dos #13 strains. This celebrity child boasts a super high potency level and delicious flavor that will leave you begging for more after just one taste. When it comes to flavor, Tangidos brings on the best of both of its parent strains, with a sour orange citrus cookie flavor and a lightly spicy exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sour and spicy citrusy orange overtone with a touch of nuttiness to it, too. The Tangidos high is pretty heavy in nature, with effects that can knock out even the most experienced of patients before they realize what's happening.