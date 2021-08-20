About this product
Tangidos, also known as “Tangi-Dos” or “Tangidos #13,” is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the powerful Tangie X Do-Si-Dos #13 strains. This celebrity child boasts a super high potency level and delicious flavor that will leave you begging for more after just one taste. When it comes to flavor, Tangidos brings on the best of both of its parent strains, with a sour orange citrus cookie flavor and a lightly spicy exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sour and spicy citrusy orange overtone with a touch of nuttiness to it, too. The Tangidos high is pretty heavy in nature, with effects that can knock out even the most experienced of patients before they realize what's happening.
Tangie Dos effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
33% of people report feeling paranoid
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.
