Lemon Skunk x White 99. Wingsuit, also known as “Wing Suit,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through an unknown combination of other hybrid strains. Even with the lack of information about its parentage, Wingsuit is highly sought after for its high-flying effects that will leave you soaring like you hopped off a cliff in a high-tech wingsuit. You’ll feel the soothing effects of Wingsuit hit you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your brain with a light-as-air euphoria that instantly pushes out any negative or racing thoughts.
Wingsuit effects
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Hungry
66% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Nomad Extracts
Born in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Nomad Extracts quickly solidified itself as one of the most elite concentrate companies in the state. The Nomad team continues to excel in product innovation, and has collected 20+ awards from a variety of cannabis competitions to date. Nomad has staked its claim in the cannabis industry as a top-tier manufacturer, catering to both casual consumers & veteran cannabis connoisseurs alike.