Lemon Skunk x White 99. Wingsuit, also known as “Wing Suit,” is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through an unknown combination of other hybrid strains. Even with the lack of information about its parentage, Wingsuit is highly sought after for its high-flying effects that will leave you soaring like you hopped off a cliff in a high-tech wingsuit. You’ll feel the soothing effects of Wingsuit hit you almost as soon as you exhale, filling your brain with a light-as-air euphoria that instantly pushes out any negative or racing thoughts.