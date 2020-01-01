Nonnie’s Nectar premium hemp-extract CBD products are made using only the finest ingredients. We’re the first full CBD product line to certify our products through block-chain secured test results. We use natural ingredients, which we list on our labels, and we are involved in every step, from farming to processing to packing. We craft in small batches and hand-label all of our jars and bottles. Our mission is to help everyone who’s suffering to find a healthy alternative treatment. Nonnie's Nectar was founded by Ryan Beers in 2017. The company was born out of a pursuit of healing, freedom from pain, and passing with dignity for Ryan's very own Nonnie. Nonnie suffered from epilepsy and her seizures were growing more and more prolific at the age of 96. She had tried every pharmaceutical remedy available but experienced little to no relief, and had miserable side effects from the medications. Although medical cannabis was already being used to treat epilepsy successfully, it wasn't an option for Nonnie because she didn't want to get high. That's when Ryan found hemp extract and began treating Nonnie. She never had another seizure again and was able to pass with dignity. All of the plants used to produce Nonnie’s Nectar products are grown in the U.S.A. using organic farming practices and are cultivated with naturally-developed genetic strains of industrial hemp. The extraction methods used maintains the full plant profile - ensuring a full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids from the natural plant. The end result is the highest quality full-spectrum hemp-derived phytoCannaBinoiD rich extract that contains no solvents, no heavy metals, and no pesticides.