At Northern Green Canada, we put you and your health first. It’s what drives us to deliver excellence in everything we do. From offering strains of the highest calibre to delivering exemplary customer service, our focus is on quality. Quality that delivers a better quality of life you can see, feel and most importantly, believe in. Medical Cannabis Cannabis has many medical uses. Currently, over 200 conditions are being treated with medical cannabis. It can be used to manage pain, reduce inflammation, provide relief from nausea and vomiting, stimulate appetite and help with sleep disorders. The key in its effective use is finding the right strain for you.