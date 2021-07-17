Loading…
Logo for the brand Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis

Pineapple Mayhem

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: has a sweet tropical and pineapple flavor with a fruity, citrus aroma. This is what Pineapple Express should smell like! If you like pina coladas, you will LOVE this strain.
Effects: Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.

 

Pineapple Mayhem effects

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
