Northstar Cannabis
Pineapple Mayhem
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: has a sweet tropical and pineapple flavor with a fruity, citrus aroma. This is what Pineapple Express should smell like! If you like pina coladas, you will LOVE this strain.
Effects: Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.
Pineapple Mayhem effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
