About this strain
Formerly known as Strawberry Cheesecake, this strain was bred by Heavyweight Seeds by crossing Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese. Strawberry Cake comes with a classic Cheese taste and aroma that is accompanied by a delicious sweetness. The high can be heavy and hard, making this strain a great option for those looking for something tasty and potent.
Strawberry Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Paranoid
22% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!