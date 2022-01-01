DOPE CUP AWARD WINNING



1g distillate

Easy accurate dosing

Add to pre rolls, bowls, dab, and more



Crystal Clear delivers a great high every time because we are obsessive about our quality control. Each of our proprietary blends replicates a flower's terpene profile to create the same high without tars and resins. We ensure a consistent experience, one with a high potency at a great price that our loyal customers know and love.