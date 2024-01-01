We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Northwest Grown
Northwest Grown
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Northwest Grown products
20 products
Pre-rolls
Mint Chocolate Chip Pre-Roll 2-Pack 1g
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Treat Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Northwest Grown
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Shake
Epoxy OG Shake
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gsc Thin Mint
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Silver Haze Pre-roll 1g 2pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 26.28%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Poochie Love Pre-roll 1g 2pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 29.3%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Apple Pie Kief 1g
by Northwest Grown
THC 34.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cousin Eddie Pre-roll 2g 4pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Nemo Pre-roll 1g 2pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 18.4%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Triangle Cake Pre-roll 1g 2pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-roll 1g 2pk
by Northwest Grown
THC 26%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Poochie Love Kief 1g
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
LA Kush Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Do-Si-Dos
by Northwest Grown
Pre-rolls
Poochie Love 2-Pack Pre-roll 1g
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Original Glue (Gorilla Glue #4)
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dream
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Green Crack Pre-Roll 1g 2-Pack
by Northwest Grown
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Golden Ticket Kief
by Northwest Grown
THC 38.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bayou Sunset
by Northwest Grown
Home
Brands
Northwest Grown
Catalog