Yuzu Fruit | Full Spectrum | 1000MG | Gummies (under 0.3% Total THC Dry Weight basis)
About this product
t all starts with rich soil from an organic hemp farm in Minnesota. From there, our hemp is sent to licensed extraction facility in Wisconsin and then to a DEA Certified lab for quality testing. Once we have a clean, tested, and quality full spectrum distillate, we then craft our 50mg gummies in small batches with an artisan’s attention to detail. Our wholesome gummies taste and feel amazing. Unlike other gummies, Nothing But Hemp will never use gelatin, high fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors and colors in our 50MG full spectrum gummies.
We formulate our products, ensuring that each one has a great mix of cannabinoids and well under the required 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.
How Much Delta 9 THC Derived From Hemp?
10:1 Ratio CBD to Delta 9 THC derived from hemp. Under 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.
How to take?
Beginner: | Half Gummy | 25MG CBD | 2.5mg Delta 9 THC Derived From hemp
Advanced: | Full Gummy | 50MG | 5mg Delta 9 THC Derived From Hemp
We formulate our products, ensuring that each one has a great mix of cannabinoids and well under the required 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.
How Much Delta 9 THC Derived From Hemp?
10:1 Ratio CBD to Delta 9 THC derived from hemp. Under 0.3% Total THC by dry weight limit.
How to take?
Beginner: | Half Gummy | 25MG CBD | 2.5mg Delta 9 THC Derived From hemp
Advanced: | Full Gummy | 50MG | 5mg Delta 9 THC Derived From Hemp
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Nothing But Hemp
Based out of Saint Paul, Minnesota, our historic roots of producing hemp is now back in full action. During World War II Minnesota was one the largest producers of hemp in the World. Minnesota partnered with many other states producing hemp textiles and cannabis medicine. Although we are no longer in war, we are in a fight to keep cannabis legal. Nothing But Hemp is playing a vital role in advocating for local & federal cannabis legalization, education, and cannabinoid R & D. We create & source the best Delta 8 THC products and high strength Full Spectrum blends. All of our products are made in the United States and tested by 3rd party DEA-certified lab. We believe in making plant medicine that is safe and products that you can feel.
We are the only CBD/Delta 8 company that has won the Top 100 Health Care Award from International Forum on Advancements in Health Care 2021.
Nothing But Hemp owns multiple product brands which include Delta 8 World, Nothing But Hemp, Forbidden Fruit, Rasta Hemp Co, Plant Diva, Hemp Paws, and Minnesota Nice Hemp Co.
We are the only CBD/Delta 8 company that has won the Top 100 Health Care Award from International Forum on Advancements in Health Care 2021.
Nothing But Hemp owns multiple product brands which include Delta 8 World, Nothing But Hemp, Forbidden Fruit, Rasta Hemp Co, Plant Diva, Hemp Paws, and Minnesota Nice Hemp Co.