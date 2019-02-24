Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nova Farms

Nova Farms

Amherst Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Amherst Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
17% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!