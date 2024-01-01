We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Novik Industries
We are all about the flower
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Novik Industries products
10 products
Flower
Hindu Kush
by Novik Industries
THC 22.85%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Papaya Punch
by Novik Industries
THC 29.38%
CBD 0%
Flower
Ego Loss
by Novik Industries
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Forbidden Fruit
by Novik Industries
THC 19.58%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dream Queen
by Novik Industries
THC 23.46%
CBD 0%
Flower
Bruce Banner
by Novik Industries
THC 29.15%
CBD 0.67%
Flower
Grease Monkey
by Novik Industries
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.49%
Flower
MAC 10
by Novik Industries
THC 33.86%
CBD 0%
Flower
Grape OG
by Novik Industries
THC 24.56%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blue Dragon
by Novik Industries
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.05%
Home
Brands
Novik Industries
Catalog